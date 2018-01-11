Jeff: Showers will develop into storms by Thursday afternoon

Storms and a sharp temperature drop are expected as we round out the work week. Sunshine though will finally brighten the skies again by the weekend.

Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday morning. Showers developing will turn into a few storms by afternoon.

No severe weather is expected. It will be a warm day despite limited sunshine again with afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s.

We started the day with cloudy skies, light winds, heavy drizzle and fog with a few showers and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain and isolated storms will become more likely today as a strong cold front passes through the area.

Highs will be early in the day in the 60s with falling temperatures behind the front.

Showers overnight may mix with or change over to snow with very little accumulation.

Friday will see morning lows the 20s to low 30s with a few snow flurries possible very early followed by clearing skies.

Highs will be only in the 40s.

Saturday will find lots of sunshine with lows in the mid to upper 20s and highs in the 40s. Sunday will see some sunshine with lows in the teens to mid 20s and highs in the low to mid 40s.

The weekend looks sunny and dry but continued chilly. Highs will be in the mid-40s with overnight lows in the 20s.

We'll briefly warm up into the low 50s Monday before another surge of cold air drops us into the 40s Tuesday.

As a little moisture overruns the cold air Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a light wintry mix is a possibility.

