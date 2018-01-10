Marshall city manager retiring

Marshall, Texas, City Manager Lisa Agnor announced Wednesday that she intends to retire effective April 15.

"I am honored to have had the opportunity to serve the city and am looking forward to spending time with my family and grandchildren," she said.

Agnor has been with the city for 15.5 years. Upon her retirement, she will have served three years as city manager. Previously, Agnor was the city finance director and secretary.

“I feel like now is the right time for me to make this move," she said, noting that her daughter is expecting her second child soon.

The city manager oversee's the city's administration and is the city's chief budget officer.

The manager supervises all city departments and services, ensures city laws and regulations are enforced and makes recommendations to the Marshall City Commission.

"I look forward to working with the City Commission over the next several months to insure a smooth transition," Agnor said.

Her successor will be appointed by the City Commission, which officials say soon will begin discussing a transition plan and finding Agnor's replacement.

"Marshall is home to me and my family and will always have my steadfast support," she said.

