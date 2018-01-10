Storms and a few flakes to end the work week

A strong cold front will bring in a round of storms on Thursday followed by a big temperature drop as we head into the weekend. Severe weather is not expected but a few storms with heavy downpours and some gusty wind is possible.

Showers will begin developing by midday across portions of east Texas.

By 2 pm a line of showers and storms will be tracking across northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas stretching from around Hope, Arkansas through Shreveport and Bossier City and extended south toward the Toledo Bend reservoir.

By 4pm the line of storms will stretch from around Homer, Louisiana through Natchitoches.

Storms will clear the extreme eastern ArkLaTex by 7pm.

As temperatures drop Thursday night there may enough lingering moisture to see a brief rain & snow mix develop, primarily across parts of northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas before the sun comes up on Friday morning.

At this time the precipitation is expected to be light and only last for a couple of hours. Little to no accumulation is expected due to relatively warm ground temperatures and the light and short-lived nature of the precipitation.

