Murder trial witness: 'They were whooping each other, old school, in the front yard'

Brittney Bre-shay McGill, 22, of Shreveport, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where she was booked at 10:15 p.m. April 14, 2015, on a charge of second-degree murder and a probation violation. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Brittney Bre-shay McGill, 22, of Shreveport, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where she was booked at 10:15 p.m. April 14, 2015, on a charge of second-degree murder and a probation violation. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
SHREVEPORT, LA (AP) -

A Caddo Parish jury is hearing testimony in a murder case in which prosecutors say a dispute over a car that played out on Facebook eventually led to the stabbing death of 21-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Cooper.

Brittney Bre-shay McGill, who was 19 at the time, is on trial on a charge of second-degree murder.

The 22-year-old Shreveport woman has pleaded not guilty and is expected to argue self-defense.

So far, jurors have heard testimony from lead investigators and witnesses to a brutal fight that took place just before the fatal stabbing.

On Thursday, an attorney for McGill is expected to present the heart of her defense and may present video evidence of the fight in an effort to exonerate his client.

