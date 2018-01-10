Murder trial in case of Shreveport business man slain in his home underway

Bryan Savage's body was found inside this home in the 8900 block of Woolworth Rd. by firefighters called to the scene for a garage fire. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

The body of 55-year-old Bryan Savage was found n the back of the house in the 8900 block of Woolworth Road shortly after 5:30 a.m.

A Caddo Parish jury is now hearing testimony in the murder case against a Bossier City man accused of the 2016 death of a Shreveport man.

Cameron Lewis of Bossier City and Amanda Williams of Shreveport were indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the death of Bryan Savage.

Lead investigators taking the stand, describing key evidence including crime scene photographs, autopsy pictures and surveillance video of Lewis and Williams, captured in a parking lot near the Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino shortly following the alleged crime.

Jurors also watched a video of Lewis talking to police in the back seat of a Shreveport police car, after he was taken into custody.

It happened in February 2016. Shreveport police were called regarding a garage fire, and Shreveport firefighters rushed to the home on Woolworth Road in southwest Shreveport. Behind the residence, a gruesome discovery, the home’s owner, 55-year-old Savage lay dead. Investigators determined Savage suffered blunt force trauma and at least one gunshot would before his home was set on fire, following a burglary.

Prosecutor’s with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office wrapped up its case in chief on Wednesday.

Lewis’ attorney is now presenting his defense, and the jury could get the case before the end of the week.

