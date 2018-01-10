King Cake Snob offers chance to vote for Louisiana's best king cake

Starting Tuesday, King Cake Snob announced the launch of its third annual competition to find Louisiana's best king cakes.

Every year, the website names the top king cakes in the traditional and filled categories.

But its questionnaires also reveal voters' preferences in filling types and how often they consume king cakes during Mardi Gras season.

King Cake Snob is a community project by Louisiana-based Innovative Advertising.

“Now that we’re in our third year, we anticipate the competition to be fiercer than ever,” Jay Connaughton, managing partner for Innovative Advertising, said in a news release.

“Everyone has an opinion about who makes the best king cake, so we are thrilled to give people a chance to make their favorites known each year."

Click here to vote in the King Cake Snob contest.

"As Louisianans, we have a deep passion for our food, traditions and culture. And king cake is a celebration of all of this,” Connaughton said.

