Construction started to widen Wemple Road in Bossier City

Crews have begun construction to widen a portion of Wemple Road.

The construction began this week to add a middle turn lane on Wemple Road at the intersection of Airline Drive.

The work involves the stretch of Wemple Road from Airline Drive east to the Lakewood subdivision.

Bossier City officials say during the construction east and westbound lanes of travel will be maintained.

The work is expected to be complete by May.

