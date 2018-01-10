Group offers grief support to Shreveport-Bossier area for more than 2 decades

For the last 24 years, A Place That Warms The Heart, has provided grief support for the Shreveport-Bossier Area/Source: A Place That Warms The Heart

For the last 24 years the counseling group, A Place That Warms The Heart, has served as a safe haven for those dealing with grief at all stages of life

The Group has served the Shreveport-Bossier area for more than two decades, providing grief support for people of all ages. The groups provide an opportunity to talk about life and death, helping others work through their loss, to a point to where the grief is manageable.

"I personally do the adolescent groups," said Antoinette Gardner, "I never know what I’m going to do, it really depends on who the group members are."

Twice a year the group offers 6-week classes that meet on Tuesday nights.

"There’s no time frame for grieving, and that's something a lot of people who come to the groups may not realize," she explained.

"So you have a continuity. The people in the groups get to know each other, they’re not constantly re-telling their story over and over; and what we’ve seen is the parents, the kids, they form a bond, and after that first couple of weeks, you have people who may have never opened up before suddenly feel comfortable in that group to open up. Sometimes the losses are five or six years previously, sometimes they’re very fresh so it’s all across-the-board."

A Place That Warms The Heart, is a nonprofit, completely staffed by volunteers who have worked with grief in one way or another and have done some training and bereavement and counseling.

Their focus: offering understanding, suggestions, support, friendship and hope.

"Sometimes when you’re in deep grief you’re not sure who your support systems are,' Gardner explains. "You can’t think past waking up in the morning and getting through the day. So if we can get people past that hump so that they can start identifying who their support systems are and who’s out there for them, to then help them after the groups are over. (So) this is just kind of that first step to get them moving on, to living a more for filled life, and realize life can go on, it’s different, but you can move forward."

The spring sessions are set to begin on March 20th.

For more information on the group and how you can sign up click here.

We also want to remind you, if you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts there is help available.

You can call Brentwood Hospital's 24-hour hotline at (318) 678-7500 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.