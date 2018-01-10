Woman killed by pit bull at West Monroe pet hotel

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's office is investigating after a woman was killed by a dog at a West Monroe area pet boarding facility on Tuesday.

CBS Affiliate KNOE 8 News based in Monroe reports that OPSO has not officially released the name of the victim. However, KNOE reports that family members have identified her as Laura Ray, a mother of five.

The attack happened at the Happy Hound Hotel on Smith Street, just outside the city limits, in the Brownsville area.

OPSO Glenn Springfield said it was a Pit Bull that attacked Ray.

The dog has been placed in the custody of Ouachita Parish Animal Control. The owner's name has not been released.

