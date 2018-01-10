Shreveport police issue callout on "Warrants Wednesday"

The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating four men wanted on a number of charges.

Eric Willis , 41, is wanted on three counts of failure to register as a sex offender. His bond totals $53,000.

D'Angelo Tillman, 34 is wanted on a shoplifting charge stemming from a February 2017 incident where police say he shoplifted cologne from JCPenney on Youree Drive. Tillman has been arrested by SPD more than 20 times on theft charges. His bond is set at $50,000.

Quindarius Simpson, 28, is wanted for Aggravated Criminal Property Damage after an August 2017 incident where he fired a gun at a home with both adults and young children inside. He has no bond set.

Semaj Milling, 17, is wanted in relation to a purse snatching in November 2017. He is accused of snatching an 87-year-old woman's purse out of a department store in the 3300 block of North Market. No bond has been set.

Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers will pay cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of these individuals.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by phone at 318-673-7373 or through the website at Lockemup.org.

