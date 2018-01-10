Caddo Parish man accused of impersonating police officer

A Caddo Parish man was accused of impersonating a police officer and arrested during a traffic stop south of Natchitoches on Saturday.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, just after noon deputies were patrolling on Interstate 49 just south of Natchitoches when they stopped a southbound 2005 silver Infiniti car for Speeding 87 miles per hour in a 75 mph speed zone.

Deputies say when they walked up to the car, the driver opened up his wallet displaying a Caddo Parish badge.

The driver was identified as 57-year-old Robert Lee Wright III of the 2400 block of Prestwick Drive, in Shreveport, La.

Deputies say when they asked Wright if he was a law enforcement officer he responded “yes” in Caddo Parish.

A criminal history background check revealed Wright had a prior arrest by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2013 for impersonating a police officer which led them to investigate further.

Natchitoches deputies contacted the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office who confirmed Wright was a terminated employee who failed to return his badge and commission card.

Wright allegedly told Caddo Parish authorities he lost the badge when they asked him to return it.

Wright was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with false impersonation of a police officer.

Deputies say Wright was released on a $500 bond.

The vehicle which had concealed emergency lights was impounded by a local wrecker service.

The badge and law enforcement commission card were seized as evidence.

