Bossier Parish school bus involved in crash

A school bus with 3 students and another vehicle were involved in a crash around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 3 near Abe Martin Road just south of the the town of Plain Dealing in north Bossier Parish. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash reportedly happened in north Bossier Parish on Highway 3 at Abe Martin Road just before 6:45 a.m.

Bossier Parish Schools spokeswoman Sonja Bailes says Bus 414 had 3 students on-board heading to Benton Middle School and Benton High school when a car rear-ended the bus.

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Bill Davis says the 3 students on the bus at the time were not injured. However, the driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

Bailes says the schools have been notified and will let parents know about the crash.

Another bus is en route to pick up students and take them to school, according to Bailes.

