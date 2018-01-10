3 women face charges in wake of chase, wreck, then a fight

Police say one of the two vehicles involved in the chase ran a red light at Stateline at MLK Boulevard and struck a vehicle that was traveling west on MLK. (Source: KSLA News 12)

First there was a disturbance, then a car chase and crash followed by a fight.

Texarkana, Texas, police say that's why three women now face charges.

The three were in two vehicles chasing one another south on Stateline Road following a disturbance on West 17th Street about a half hour earlier, authorities said.

One of the vehicles ran a red light at Stateline at MLK Boulevard and struck a vehicle that was traveling west on MLK.

Police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said the first officer on the scene saw two women charge another two women, one of whom had been standing on the side of the roadway.

The officer had to use his JPX pepper gun to break up the fight.

Police arrested 25-year-old Scharrun Glennete Johnson and 22-year-old Toniantionette Vershaun Roberson for fighting in public.

Officers also reportedly discovered a bag of marijuana in Roberson’s purse, so she also faces a charge of marijuana possession.

And authorities arrested 26-year-old Kayla Lashaon Dansby, who allegedly was driving the car that ran the red light, on a charge of having no driver's license.

All three were booked into Bi-State Jail and have since been released on bond.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.