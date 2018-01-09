Railroad crossing repairs to impact 8 streets in Natchitoches

Work on railway crossings will impact Sylvan Drive and Amulet, Bossier, Hill, Jefferson, Rowena, Second and Trudeau streets in Natchitoches starting Jan. 10. (Source: Google Maps)

A railway contractor will start work Wednesday on crossings along eight streets in the city of Natchitoches.

Impacted will be Union Pacific Railroad crossings along Sylvan Drive and Amulet, Bossier, Hill, Jefferson, Rowena, Second and Trudeau streets.

That means motorists who use those crossings will need to find alternate routes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., Roadsafe Traffic Systems has told city officials.

No completion date has been determined.

"The City of Natchitoches appreciates the public’s patience while these improvements are being made and reminds everyone to please drive with caution near the construction site," says a notice from the city.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.