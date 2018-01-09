Friendship Center hopes its new name, renewed focus will help reduce the area's poverty rate

"We really wanted a name that focuses around what we do, and that is missions to the poor in our community," Executive Director Cody Howard says. Center officials hope the renewed focus will help reduce the area's poverty rate. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"They cater to our needs as far as clothes, as far as apartments, which I got mines today," says Toni Sellers, a volunteer who is homeless. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Mission Texarkana, formerly Texarkana Friendship Center, and its many volunteers are known for providing nearly 300 meals a day to those in need. (Source: KSLA News 12)

After five decades, a charity known for helping the homeless in the Texarkana, Texas, area is changing its name in hopes of growing its mission.

Texarkana Friendship Center Inc. now is Mission Texarkana.

And Executive Director Cody Howard hopes their renewed effort will do more to help lower the area's poverty rate.

"We want to do more things that empower our community to have an earning potential. Not only an earning potential, but to realize that they have potential and dignity and that they have abilities that are needed in our marketplace here."

Friendship Center, a faith-based organization supported by area churches, has been a pillar in the Texarkana community for a half century.

The center and its many volunteers are known for providing nearly 300 meals a day to those in need.

But they do much more than just serve food.

"I'm so happy," says Toni Sellers, a volunteer who is homeless.

The center is helping her find a place to call home.

"They cater to our needs as far as clothes, as far as apartments, which I got mines today."

It's these types of services that center officials say inspired the change to Mission Texarkana.

"So we really wanted a name that focuses around what we do, and that is missions to the poor in our community," Howard said.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.