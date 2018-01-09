Funeral set for Natchitoches Parish man killed in wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Funeral set for Natchitoches Parish man killed in wreck

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Services are set Saturday for a Shreveport native and Natchitoches Parish resident who died in a wreck in Winn Parish.

The funeral for 34-year-old Thomas Vincent Choate, of Readhimer, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Campti United Pentecostal Church, 3123 U.S. Highway 71 in Campti. 

Burial will follow in Ramah Cemetery in Ashland.

Arrangements are being handled through Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches.

Louisiana State Police say Choate was driving a 2008 Ford pickup east on Louisiana Highway 126 west of Dodson about 3:20 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of the truck, causing it to overturn and collide with a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Choate was not wearing a seat belt.

His death marks the first traffic fatality this year in State Police Troop E, Master Trooper Daniel "Scott" Moreau said.

