Funeral set for Natchitoches Parish man killed in wreck

Services are set Saturday for a Shreveport native and Natchitoches Parish resident who died in a wreck in Winn Parish.

The funeral for 34-year-old Thomas Vincent Choate, of Readhimer, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Campti United Pentecostal Church, 3123 U.S. Highway 71 in Campti.

Burial will follow in Ramah Cemetery in Ashland.

Arrangements are being handled through Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches.

Louisiana State Police say Choate was driving a 2008 Ford pickup east on Louisiana Highway 126 west of Dodson about 3:20 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of the truck, causing it to overturn and collide with a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Choate was not wearing a seat belt.

His death marks the first traffic fatality this year in State Police Troop E, Master Trooper Daniel "Scott" Moreau said.

