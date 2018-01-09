Eighth AF command honors WWII vet during its 75th Anniversary - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Eighth AF command honors WWII vet during its 75th Anniversary

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Lloyd Ponder WWII Veteran & POW/Source: Eighth Air Force Public Affairs Lloyd Ponder WWII Veteran & POW/Source: Eighth Air Force Public Affairs
Ponder visits with General Thomas Bussiere at his home in Natchitoches/Source: Eighth Air Force Public Affairs Ponder visits with General Thomas Bussiere at his home in Natchitoches/Source: Eighth Air Force Public Affairs
BARKSDALE AFB, LA (KSLA) -

In commemorating the 8th Air Force's 75th anniversary, officials with the command traveled to Natchitoches to honor one of their own.

Lloyd Ponder is a World War II veteran and an ex-prisoner of war. 

Last month, General Thomas Bussiere spent time with the veteran, swapping war stories and memories, some good, others not so pleasant. 

Ponder not only survived being held captive in Japan for two years. He got survived malaria and came home with one wound.

Ponder says it was only a scratch on the finger from opening a can of food.

During their visit, Gen. Bussiere presented Ponder with a patch and coin for his service in the war.

To read more on Ponder's story, click here

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside KSLA.comMore>>

  • Honoring Local Heroes

    KSLA Salutes

    KSLA Salutes

    KSLA News 12 salutes the local heroes who serve our community and country and honor their sacrifice.

    More >>

    KSLA News 12 salutes the local heroes who serve our community and country and honor their sacrifice.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly