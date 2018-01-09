Eighth AF command honors WWII vet during its 75th Anniversary

Ponder visits with General Thomas Bussiere at his home in Natchitoches/Source: Eighth Air Force Public Affairs

In commemorating the 8th Air Force's 75th anniversary, officials with the command traveled to Natchitoches to honor one of their own.

Lloyd Ponder is a World War II veteran and an ex-prisoner of war.

Last month, General Thomas Bussiere spent time with the veteran, swapping war stories and memories, some good, others not so pleasant.

Ponder not only survived being held captive in Japan for two years. He got survived malaria and came home with one wound.

Ponder says it was only a scratch on the finger from opening a can of food.

During their visit, Gen. Bussiere presented Ponder with a patch and coin for his service in the war.

To read more on Ponder's story, click here.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.