Restaurateur: Slow start to the crawfish season

It's the time of year people start to get crave crawfish — but this year many might have to wait to satisfy their cravings.

Tim Cascio, who is the General Manager of Crawdaddy's Kitchen, said it has been a slow start to 2018's crawfish season.

"The harvest has been a little slow because of the cold weather," Cascio said. "Around this time, we are getting shipments of crawfish daily, but with the cold weather the ponds have frozen over in south Louisiana and have kept [crawfishers] from being able to fish, so we are getting deliveries every couple of days."

The entire state of Louisiana started 2018 in a deep freeze. On January 1, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge and New Orleans had lows below freezing.

Even though the supply is down, Cascio said the price of crawfish has not gone up and has stayed steady.

"It's got a starting price and it's going to stay at that price a little bit longer with the supply and demand and not having as many crawfish," Cascio said.

Cascio said the price of crawfish will likely go down as supply goes up in February and March when temperatures start to warm.

The number of crawfish is down — but the quality is not.

"It's been better," Cascio said. "I'm not sure what the contributing factors are to that. Around this time of year, the crawfish are a lot smaller being early in the season, but we have seen a mix of big, small and medium," he said.

By March, Cascio said the crawfish will be the about the size of his hand, which is the peak of crawfish season.

In March, Cascio said Crawdaddy's Kitchen is expected to sell 6,000 pounds of crawfish per week.

