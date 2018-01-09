CADA of NWLA hosting classes on drug addictions, mental health

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse of NWLA is offering new classes that start this month.

The classes will begin on January 18 and are taught at CADA's offices at 2000 Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. The courses are open to any mental health professionals interested in developing and improving their skills working with individuals and families affected by addiction.

All courses at CADA's The School of Addiction and Behavioral Health are taught by R. Kent Dean, Ph. D, LAC, CCGC, CCS. Additional faculty will be announced. Dean is CADA's director of clinical development.

Tuition for each class is $75.00. CADA accepts cash, check, and credit cards. Classes are limited to 25 students each, and students are strongly encouraged to pre-register before the class.

A complete course listing and application is available at www.cadanwla.org/cada-school.

For more information, contact (318) 222-8511.

CADA is an approved education provider for the Louisiana Addictive Disorder Regulatory Authority and the Louisiana State Board of Social Work Examiners.

