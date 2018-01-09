Victim named in Friday's fatal crash on Bert Kouns

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified who was killed when she stepped into traffic on late Friday night.

Kishawn Monique Jones, 24, with addresses in Houston, Texas and Shreveport was killed when she exited the cab she was in and walked into traffic, according to the CPCO.

A news release reads that Jones was in a cab at Interstate 20 and W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 7 p.m. She told the cab driver to stop and let her out after a "heated argument" on the phone.

An autopsy was ordered through University Health.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.