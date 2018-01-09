Coroner names Shreveport's first 2018 deadly shooting victim

BOOKED: Bryan Scott Gibson II, 35, of Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder (Sources: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police Department)

The first gunshot homicide victim of 2018 was named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.

The coroner says 59-year-old Larry Bryant Davis was arguing with an acquaintance just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 3 at a house in the 100 block of Southfield Road in the Broadmoor Terrace neighborhood when he was shot in the upper torso.

An autopsy was ordered at University Health for Davis.

Shreveport police say Bryan Scott Gibson II, 35, of Shreveport, was charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the case.

