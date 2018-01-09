Deadline approaching to register to Give for Good 2018

In 2017, Give For Good raised more than $1.6 million for the community in just one day. (Source: The Community Foundation of North Louisiana)

The deadline is approaching for nonprofit organizations to register for Give For Good 2018.

Nonprofits have until January 19 to put their hat in the ring at giveforgoodnla.org.

The 24-hour online giving day challenge is open to 501c3 public charities that directly impact and provide services to the communities in North Louisiana.

Give for Good is a 24-hour online giving challenge led by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana.

More information, a full list of eligibility requirements, and FAQs can be found on the website.

Give for Good is led by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana to raise as much money as the organizations can in one day.

This year’s event will take place from midnight to midnight on May 1.

In 2017, Give For Good raised more than $1.6 million for the community in just one day. There were 173 participating groups last year and the event brought in nearly 2,000 donors from across the country.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.