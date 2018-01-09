Bossier Parish teachers learn RTI work model for classes

One Northwest Louisiana school district continues to make improvements for their students in the classroom.

Monday morning, teachers with Bossier Parish School District were back to work after winter break. All teachers from the parish went to a training session on how to increase student achievement.

Teachers heard from presenter Mike Mattos, who specializes in transforming schools by implementing the Response to Intervention at Work model.

That model encourages educators to work with students more on a one-on-one basis.

"When a child fails, it's for a specific reason. That reason is not the same for all the kids, so now, each kid is going to receive the need that they specifically need, not what everybody else needs," said Horda Semdani, the supervisor of the Professional Learning Communities at Bossier Parish Schools.

Bossier Parish schools have already been working to make sure they meet the needs of all of the districts' students since last year. This is the next step in continuing to improve.

