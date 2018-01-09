Organizers plan Women's March in Shreveport

The march in solidarity with the Woman's March in Washington, D.C. got under way just after 3 p.m. on the north side of the Caddo Parish Courthouse. (Source: KSLA News 12)

An independent group of organizers is planning on holding a Women's March rally in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport.

Planners say the event will reaffirm their commitment to building a positive and just future for all, and to commemorate the anniversary of the first Women’s March in 2017.

At last year's march, a few hundred people could be seen marching in downtown Shreveport in solidarity with the Women's March underway in Washington, D.C.

Following the march and rally organizers say they will also be engaging in community outreach events organized by partners whose advocacy is aligned with their unity principles - ending violence, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, workers' rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights, Indigenous people's rights and environmental justice.

