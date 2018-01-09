At least 3 sent to hospital after driver hits 7 vehicles

The pickup truck went on to hit other vehicles and stopped when it hit an SUV parked at a business in the 4300 block of Greenwood Road. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

At least three people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a driver reportedly hit seven vehicles in Shreveport.

The chain reaction crashes started around 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue.

Shreveport police officers on scene say a pickup truck traveling westbound on Greenwood Road crashed into 7 vehicles.

One of those crashes happened when the driver rear-ended a car at the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Greenwood Road, according to police.

Two people from that car were taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck went on to hit other vehicles and stopped when it hit a parked SUV in the 4300 block of Greenwood Road.

The driver of the pickup truck, believed to be in his 60s, was also taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigating and police are investigating whether or not alcohol was a factor.

The westbound lanes of Greenwood Road near the Jewella Avenue were shut down except the left turn lane while crews worked to clear the crash.

