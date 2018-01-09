Better Business Bureau warns against tax scams - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Better Business Bureau warns against tax scams

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Tax season is here and many agencies are warning people that preparing taxes with caution can help avoid being taken for a ride.

Both the IRS and the Better Business Bureau have released tips this year to help keep returns and personal information safe.

On the official IRS website, officials warn against scams that target tax professionals themselves, and always being cautious of where to file.

Threats can include W-2 information being solicited to criminals or hacked from a database.

The BBB urges filers to choose their tax preparers wisely by using referrals and checking for credentials.

The BBB also encourages using proven software and apps that provide data security and customer service.

