Better Business Bureau warns against tax scams

Tax season is here and many agencies are warning people that preparing taxes with caution can help avoid being taken for a ride.

Both the IRS and the Better Business Bureau have released tips this year to help keep returns and personal information safe.

On the official IRS website, officials warn against scams that target tax professionals themselves, and always being cautious of where to file.

One of the biggest scams of the last two years involves getting a call from the "IRS" claiming that you owe them money or they'll take you to jail.

Threats can include W-2 information being solicited to criminals or hacked from a database.

The BBB urges filers to choose their tax preparers wisely by using referrals and checking for credentials.

The BBB also encourages using proven software and apps that provide data security and customer service.

