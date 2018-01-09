Shreveport Fire Department to hold open house for prospective firefighters

Do you dream of becoming a professional firefighter?

Well, you can take the first step this weekend at Shreveport Fire Department's open house.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday at the Fire and Police Training Academy, 6440 Greenwood Road in Shreveport.

The open house will give people ages 18-29 an opportunity to hear from first responders, firefighters and other fire personnel, a Fire Department news release states.

Crew members will discuss their daily duties and what it takes for a career in fire protection.

In addition, equipment will be on display.

And visitors will be able to see the inner workings of the training academy.

Current Emergency Medical Technicians, Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics are encouraged to apply.

