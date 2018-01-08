Runway teen located and safe - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Runway teen located and safe

Source: (Shreveport Police Department) Source: (Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport runaway has been located and is safe, authorities say.

Police asked for the public's help Jan. 4 in locating 14-year-old Krishay Crichlow.

She reportedly last was seen Jan. 1 in the 2400 block of Drexel Street in Shreveport.

In announcing her return Monday, authorities provided no further information about where she was found.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly