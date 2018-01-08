Runway teen located and safe

A Shreveport runaway has been located and is safe, authorities say.

Police asked for the public's help Jan. 4 in locating 14-year-old Krishay Crichlow.

She reportedly last was seen Jan. 1 in the 2400 block of Drexel Street in Shreveport.

In announcing her return Monday, authorities provided no further information about where she was found.

