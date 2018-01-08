Girl shot in leg in Shreveport

A child was wounded in a shooting Monday in Shreveport.

Police were alerted at 8:56 p.m. when the girl arrived by private vehicle at University Health.

The 7-year-old girl was shot in one of her legs, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

She is expected to be OK, he added.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Merwin Street.

That's immediately east of Hearne Avenue and west of Claiborne Fundamental Elementary School.

Police say the child was shot by a 14-year-old boy and it may have been an accident.

No arrests have been made.

And authorities have no one in custody.

