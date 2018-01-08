City of Natchitoches rolls out plans for $10 million park complex

A public forum will be held on Jan. 8 in Natchitoches for a discussion on the Natchitoches Sports & Recreation Park.

A public forum will be held on Jan. 8 in Natchitoches for a discussion on the Natchitoches Sports & Recreation Park.

Public forum to be held for Natchitoches Sports & Recreation Park

Public forum to be held for Natchitoches Sports & Recreation Park

Natchitoches city leaders want to hear from citizens regarding the future of a 100-acre multi-purpose recreation and sports complex.

Natchitoches city leaders want to hear from citizens regarding the future of a 100-acre multi-purpose recreation and sports complex.

A rendering of the future sports complex (Source: City of Natchitoches)

A rendering of the future sports complex (Source: City of Natchitoches)

Natchitoches soon will have a brand-new sports and recreation park.

That complex is being built off of Highway 6.

It includes 5 baseball fields in a pinwheel shape, another zone with 4 soccer fields, a public area with walking trails and fishing ponds, pavilions and more.

Taxpayers approved the rededication of funds for the park in 2016.

The city plans to bond out the $10 million cost and pay for it over the next 12-15 years.

The 100-acre property will bring in youth sports tournaments as well as Northwestern State intramural sporting events.

It has tentatively been named Parc Natchitoches, an homage to the city's French heritage.

However, the city is still looking for name suggestions over the next two weeks.

The design team has been working on it for about a year.

Natchitoches residents got an opportunity to see the plans up close and ask questions during a public forum Monday.

"We understand with the travel ball atmosphere the way it is, people travel all over the state. We're hoping to get more people here in Natchitoches and to stay in Natchitoches a little longer and for the community to be able experience a nice facility," said Parks & Recreation Director Chris Laurance.

Van Erikson, associate director of alumni affairs at NSU, said the school could use the park as a potential recruiting tool for prospective students.

Mayor Lee Posey says many other communities already have parks like this.

"We are just excited. We think it's going to be great for our community."

The city will take bids in March and begin construction in the summer.

The park is expected to be open for use in summer 2019.

Copyright KSLA 2018. All rights reserved.