Texan going to prison for trying to prostitute child in Shreveport

The three were arrested at a Shreveport hotel after bringing a minor to the city Oct. 6, 2015, to engage in prostitution. Undercover law officers responded to an online advertisement the same date as part of an FBI investigation.

Another Texan is going to prison for bringing a child to Shreveport to be prostituted.

Jacob Cuellar, 27, of Freeport, Texas, is the latest of three men to be sentenced in the case.

Each of the three has been convicted of one count of illegal transportation of an individual to engage in prostitution.

They were arrested at a Shreveport hotel after bringing the minor to the city Oct. 6, 2015, according to their guilty pleas.

Undercover law officers responded to an online advertisement the same date as part of an FBI investigation.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote ordered Cuellar on Friday to serve 7 years and 4 months in prison then 10 years on federal supervised release once he gets out, U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook's office reports.

Co-defendants Quince Aluiso, 20, and Shawn Aluiso, 28, of Clute, Texas, pleaded guilty to the identical charge March 16.

Quince Aluiso was sentenced Sept. 18, 2017, to 1 year and 10 months in prison then 5 years on federal supervised release.

And Shawn Aluiso was sentenced July 24 to 8 years and 4 months in prison then 5 years on federal supervised release.

All three also must register as sex offenders.

