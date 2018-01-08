CPSO: Annual crime report reveals drop in parish crime rate

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office released their annual crime statistics Monday which revealed a drop in crime. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

The report reflected a three percent overall reduction in crimes reported to the Sheriff’s Office over the past year.

Between January and December, 1,362 total offenses were reported compared to 1,407 in 2016, according to the report.

“Once again I’m happy to announce a drop in crime in Caddo Parish,” Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said. “This reduction is a direct result of the hard work and partnership between the citizens and deputies.”

The year-end report showed fewer violent crimes occurring with 515 offenses reported in 2017 compared to 578 in 2016.

Violent crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated burglary, simple assault, intimidation and aggravated assault.

Decreases were noted in all violent crime categories except aggravated burglary, which increased from five to six offenses reported for the year.

There was one homicide, down from two the previous year.

In 2017, there were 847 property crimes reported compared to 829 the previous year. These include burglary, purse snatching, shoplifting, auto theft, and other various types of theft.

Most property crime categories noted decreases including burglary which dropped from 242 to 212. Shoplifting and general theft saw increases.

Crime statistics for Caddo Parish do not include Shreveport or other incorporated areas of the parish, which have their own police departments.

