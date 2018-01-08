Trainer helps 2 Parkway High athletes recover from injuries

Parkway High’s Justin Rogers and Terrace Marshall proved to be good picks by two top-tier colleges.

This despite season-ending injuries during the high school football players' senior year.

Rogers signed with Texas Christian University and starts school Tuesday.

Marshall selected LSU and begins classes in the spring.

It was quick action by training staffers and doctors that helped the two high-profile athletes hold down those Division I scholarships.

Rogers suffered a major knee injury during the Parkway High Panthers' first game of the year.

"Probably two minutes before the half, we ran a play, option left. I sprinted out. The guy grabbed me by my back. I was going to flip over, and my leg got stuck," Rogers recalled.

"I couldn't believe it. I thought it was a bad dream for about a week or two."

A week later, Marshall went down with a severe ankle injury that ended his high school career.

"When I was getting up, I felt my foot. It felt weird. And I looked down and it was kind of twisted all the way around."

In the moments after their injuries, both athletes leaned on their CHRISTUS-certified athletic trainer to keep them calm and comforted.

"You're worried about the injury, but you're always worried about the individual themselves. You basically stabilize it and get it to where it needs to be further taken care of or treated."

The CHRISTUS Sports Medicine team is partially funded by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

That's something both athletes who spent a significant amount of time each day with their trainer had no idea was the case.

"I never really knew how much they did."

"It's a blessing to have them right there on the sidelines to come over and check on and immediately know and help me out."

Both athletes are expected to make a full recovery and be back on the field by the fall season.

