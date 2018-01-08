Body found in abandoned Harrison County house

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in an abandoned house in the eastern portion of the county.

The body was found Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. in Karnack, TX on Bennet Road.

Officials from the sheriff's office say the body was Joshua Tillery who they say was about 30-years-old with numerous tattoos on his neck and face.

Deputies say there appears to be a gunshot wound to Tillery's torso.

His body was sent off to Tyler for an autopsy to confirm his cause of death and identity.

Anyone with any information regarding Tillery's death is asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.

Crime Stoppers may also be notified, anonymously, with information at 903-935-9969.

