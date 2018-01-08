Shreveport might allow small cell towers in neighborhoods

(Source: Michael Watza/"Wireless Antennas and Poles in our Rights of Way")

A proposal discussed Monday afternoon could expand wireless capabilities and speed up Internet connections in parts of Shreveport.

City Attorney Willie Bradford discussed a proposal during the City Council's Infrastructure Committee meeting to allow the placement of small cell towers in neighborhoods throughout the city.

The towers, called wireless communications facilities, often resemble light posts with small white boxes attached.

"The purpose of the ordinance will be to provide a uniform and comprehensive set of standards for the application, permitting, development, installation, operation and maintenance of wireless telecommunications facilities and/or wireless support structures within the boundaries of the City of Shreveport," city officials say in a news release.

The city has been approached by several carriers, including AT&T and Verizon, spokeswoman Africa Price said.

City officials Monday asked the public to weigh in on the proposal.

There will be another opportunity for public comment after the proposal is introduced to the City Council.

Scientists have expressed concerns about placing small cell towers in residential areas and have said the practice should be minimized, according to Environmental Health Trust.org.

In an article, the group says it "deeply concerned and are calling for a halt to the rollout of 5G and a halt to increasing radio frequency radiation exposures to the public."

