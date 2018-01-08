Natchitoches officials to hold public forum on 100-acre sports complex

A rendering of the future sports complex (Source: City of Natchitoches)

Natchitoches city leaders are hosting a public forum to hear from citizens regarding the future of a 100-acre multi-purpose recreation and sports complex.

The complex will be located off of University Parkway across from The Fountain of Life Church.

The project was recently approved and funded by the city.

A public rendering has been offered up to show what the complex would look like but input from Natchitoches residents could result in some changes.

The complex will offer soccer, baseball, softball and football fields. Along with biking and walking paths, and ponds for fishing.

The park will primarily be used for little league games and several intramural sporting events with Northwestern State University.

City leaders also hope to bring in state-wide sporting events and tournaments.

The public forum will take place at the Natchitoches Arts Council Building at 716 Second Street starting at 4:30 p.m. and will resume at the conclusion of the regularly scheduled city council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

