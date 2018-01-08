3 men rob Shreveport business at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

The hunt is on for a trio who police say robbed a Shreveport business Sunday night.

Officers were called to a business in the 2500 block of Hollywood Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Police say three men wearing black puffy jackets walked in armed with guns and demanded money.

They got away with an unknown amount of cash they grabbed from the register.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

