Louisiana state income tax filing begins Jan. 29

Tax season is fast approaching for Louisiana residents.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue will start accepting individual income tax returns January 29. That is the same date the IRS will begin accepting federal income tax returns.

Taxpayers can file their returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, which also allows them to check the status of income tax refunds.

The Department of Revenue says they have also put stronger security measures in place to guard against identity theft and other kinds of fraud.

If no fraud is detected, taxpayers can expect to receive their refunds within 60 days of electronic filing or 14 weeks for paper returns.

Taxpayers can receive their refunds faster if they update their contact information with the Department of Revenue. Those who have moved or changed their name since their last tax filing can update their information on the department's website.

The deadline to file state income tax returns is May 15. That is also the last day to request an extension. The department advises taxpayers who want or need an extension to request one in a timely manner.

