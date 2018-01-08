Man was shot twice while trying to buy drugs, police say

A man was shot Sunday evening while trying to buy drugs in west Shreveport, police say.

A friend of Jerry James took him to University Health in Shreveport about 8 p.m. seeking treatment for two gunshot wounds to the 30-year-old's upper leg and hip area, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

James reportedly told violent crimes detectives that he and the friend had gone to a residence in the 500 block of Fuller Street in search of illegal narcotics.

While there, an argument erupted between James and an unidentified male who allegedly pulled out a gun and shot James.

Authorities say the wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

They urge anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

