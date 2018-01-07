Woman, 2 youths accused of burglarizing Goodwill Industries

BOOKED: Brianna R. Taylor, 18, of the 100 block of West 78th Street in Shreveport, one count of simple burglary and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. (Source: Shreveport Police Department, Google Maps)

A woman and two juveniles are accused of burglarizing a nonprofit's outlet Sunday.

Police received a report just after 6:30 p.m. about a suspicious person at Goodwill Industries in the 6000 block of Linwood Avenue.

Officers arrived to find 18-year-old Brianna R. Taylor, of the 100 block of West 78th Street in Shreveport, carrying several bags as she was leaving the building, booking records show.

The two juvenile were with her.

Police Cpl. Angie Willhite said the business's alarm also was sounding.

Officers say they also found evidence that someone had broken into the business and stolen some items.

Within an hour, Taylor was booked into Shreveport City Jail on two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and one count of simple burglary.

Each of the teens was booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of simple burglary.

The stolen property was returned undamaged to the nonprofit, Willhite said.

