Teen driver dies while trying to stand on truck running board

Authorities say a teen slipped while trying to stand on a running board on a pickup he was driving. He suffered a fatal head injury when he hit the roadway, Texas DPS reports. (Source: Ford)

An East Texas teenager was killed when he tried to stand on a pickup's running board while the truck was in motion, authorities report.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified him as 18-year-old Wyatt Thomas Edwards, of Hallsville, Texas.

The wreck happened Sunday on Harrison County Road 3023 just east of Marshall, Texas.

Troopers' preliminary investigation shows Edwards was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 and had gotten partially out of the truck when he lost his footing on the running board.

Authorities say he suffered a fatal head injury when he impacted the roadway.

Edwards was pronounced dead by Judge Clarice Watkins.

His body has been taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

Hallsville resident Cole Robert Schultz, 19, was a passenger in the pickup and was not injured.

