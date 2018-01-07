Ex-Natchitoches deputy dies in wreck of his Monroe police car

Monroe police Officer Christopher Beaudion, a 26-year-old who began his law enforcement career with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, is survived by his widow and two children. (Source: Monroe Police Department)

The law enforcement community is mourning the death of a Monroe police officer who formerly worked for the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Beaudion, 26, died in the wreck of his police unit shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Louisiana State Police.

He was driving the Ford Crown Victoria south on South 2nd Street in Monroe when the car veered to the left, crossed both northbound lanes and struck a tree, Senior Trooper Michael Reichardt reported.

Beaudion, who is survived by his widow and two children, was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Ouachita Parish coroner’s office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis, as is routine in investigations of fatal accidents, Reichardt said.

Beaudion's body also has been sent for an autopsy.

He began his law enforcement career in the patrol division at the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office and joined Monroe Police Department on Aug. 4, 2016, Monroe police report.

"Chris will always be remembered by his family at the NPSO as a kind compassionate officer always with a smile, willing to learn and help anyone," says a post on the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The wreck is being investigated by State Police and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

