Burglary investigation leads to arrests, recovery of stolen items

Authorities say most of the stolen goods - including the 4-wheeler, the welding machine and a toolbox - were recovered at two of the suspects' residences. (Source: Shelby County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)

Arron O'Neal Jeffrey (from left), 44, of Carthage, Texas; Kiesha Allred, 36, of Henderson, Texas; and Antoine Pierce (Source: Shelby County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)

At least two people have been arrested in connection with two burglaries Dec. 11- 12 in Shelby County, Texas.

Two people stole a 4-wheeler, a welding machine and various tools Dec. 11 from a residence along U.S. Highway 59 in Tenaha, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office reports.

One of those two returned with someone else the next day and used a chain to pull a large safe through the front door, causing damage to the home. They also stole two television sets.

Kiesha Allred, 36, of Henderson, Texas, was arrested Dec. 14 and released on bonds totaling $55,000 the same date.

While being interviewed, Allred reportedly confessed to her role in the break-ins and explained how the burglaries occurred.

And booking records show 44-year-old Arron O'Neal Jeffrey, of Carthage, Texas, who also goes by Aaron, bonded out Saturday after being booked on a charge of burglary of a building.

Authorities say they also obtained warrants to arrest Antoine Pierce on one count each of burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building.

Most of the stolen goods - including the 4-wheeler, the welding machine and a tool box - were recovered at two of the suspects' residences, the Sheriff's Office reports.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the burglaries to call Shelby County sheriff's Chief Deputy Kevin Windham at (936) 572-1972 or (936) 598-5601.

