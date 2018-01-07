Police identify man, woman shot inside Shreveport business

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his right side. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

The front door of Clevland Street Grocery, , also known as C & C Liquor Grocery & Deli, also was shot out. (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

A man and woman were shot Sunday afternoon in a Shreveport business.

Now police are working to identify the shooter and to determine whether that person was inside or outside the store at the time the shots were fired.

The shooting happened at 2:11 p.m. in Cleveland Street Grocery at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Henry Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

#BREAKING: I'm on scene of a shooting in the 5200 block of Broadway Avenue. At least one person has been taken away in an ambulance @KSLA #shreveportnews #CrimeTracker pic.twitter.com/rInZkMz8IR — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) January 7, 2018

The front door of the business, also known as C & C Liquor Grocery & Deli, also was shot out.

Police say the people shot were inside at the time. The glass front door of the business was shot out and police are working to see if the shooter was inside or outside the store @KSLA #ShreveportNews #CrimeTracker pic.twitter.com/XVKYAco0WM — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) January 7, 2018

Otis Stanley, 32, was shot in his side. He was taken by ambulance to University Health in Shreveport.

#BREAKING: Police say a man & woman were shot at store in the 5200 block of Broadway Avenue. The woman showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man, shot in the side, was taken to hospital via ambulance >> https://t.co/OaR4Q9ZSYR #ShreveportNews #CrimeTracker pic.twitter.com/Vo5Mrm1IfD — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) January 7, 2018

Officers were told that 39-year-old Yvette Taylor was taken by private vehicle to Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to one of her arms.

None of the wounds is life-threatening.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shootings to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.