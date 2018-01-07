Police identify man, woman shot inside Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -
A man and woman were shot Sunday afternoon in a Shreveport business.
Now police are working to identify the shooter and to determine whether that person was inside or outside the store at the time the shots were fired.
The shooting happened at 2:11 p.m. in Cleveland Street Grocery at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Henry Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The front door of the business, also known as C & C Liquor Grocery & Deli, also was shot out.
Otis Stanley, 32, was shot in his side. He was taken by ambulance to University Health in Shreveport.
Officers were told that 39-year-old Yvette Taylor was taken by private vehicle to Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to one of her arms.
None of the wounds is life-threatening.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shootings to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.
