Man, woman shot inside Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A man and woman were shot Sunday afternoon in a Shreveport business.

Now police are working to identify the shooter and to determine whether that person was inside or outside the store at the time the shots were fired.

The shooting happened at 2:11 p.m. in Cleveland Street Grocery at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Henry Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The front door of the business, also known as C & C Liquor Grocery & Deli, also was shot out.

The man was shot in his right side. He could be seen walking to an ambulance.

The woman showed up at Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road seeking treatment of a gunshot wound to one of her arms.

None of the wounds is life-threatening.

