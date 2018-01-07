Firefighters are investigating a house fire in Bossier City.

Around 2 a.m. The Bossier City Fire Department responded to a home engulfed in flames on Tilman Drive.

Fire crews managed to control the blaze within 20 minutes.

No one was inside of the home at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

