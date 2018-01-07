Vehicle burglars captured on camera

The Shreveport Police Department says they need your help getting two suspected burglars off the street.

Nov. 25 two people were captured on video pulling door handles of vehicles on Sage Hill Road.

Investigators believe the suspects were attempting to enter the property of the victim.

If you know of any information that can help police identify the two individuals please call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at Lockemup.org to submit information anonymously.

