Man wanted for allegedly beating 2-year-old taken into custody

A man accused of beating a 2-year-old boy is now in custody.

Tyries L. Bryant, 20, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, two counts of domestic abuse battery, simple criminal property damage, resisting an officer, unauthorized use of an access card, and no driver’s license. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force, along with help from the Shreveport Police Department’s K-9 team.

Bryant was wanted on charges regarding an incident in late December where he allegedly harmed his live-in girlfriend's child, according to a news release. The child's mother told Bossier Deputies that she left the room to get dressed, and came back when she heard the 2-year-old's screams.

She noticed the child walking funny, and he appeared to be in pain. She told officers that Bryant put a belt down on the couch and noticed marks on his body.

Detectives determined that Bryant caused the child's injuries, according to Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office. Bryant, who allegedly caused multiple bruising on the child’s back, stomach and buttocks area, as well as several lacerations to his liver and groin.

Bryant's bond is set at $167,000. He is booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

“I want to commend our dedicated team of patrol deputies and detectives for their relentless work on this case, in particular, Detectives Erin Tindall and Kelly Downey, as well as praise the support of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force and Shreveport Police Department’s K-9 team,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington, in a news release. “As always, we also appreciate the support of our media partners in sharing such cases with the public, as well as the community’s support with tips that lead to arrests like this.”

