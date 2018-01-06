MLK Holiday changes for garbage, recycling in Shreveport

The City of Shreveport has released an updated trash and recycling schedule for the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

There will be no collections taken on Monday, Jan. 15.

Trash collection will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 6. All residents should put out their trash on the following day (such as Monday on Tuesday. Tuesday on Wednesday, etc.)

Bulk collections and heavy items will not be collected during this time, but residents can arrange for a pickup by calling the Solid Waste Office at (318) 673-6300.

The Woolworth Road Regional Solid Waste Facility will be open on Monday, Jan. 15. For more information, call (318) 925-3500.

