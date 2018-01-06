Armed Robbery suspect booked into Bossier Max following standoff

An 18-year-old man accused of armed robbery is behind bars following a standoff situation in Bossier City on Friday evening.

Coby Barron, 18, was booked into the Bossier City Jail, and later sent to Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility.

Bossier City police tracked Barron to a home in the 1200 block of Schex Drive, according to Bossier City police spokesman Mark Natale.

Upon arrival, Barron refused to come out of the home. Officers knew that there were weapons inside the home, Natale said.

The Special Operations Services Unit along with the Tactical Negotiation Team were called to the scene. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force also were on hand.

Barron eventually left the home without incident and was taken into police custody.

Two handguns were taken from inside the residence.

Barron's bond is listed as $500,000.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.